“@aedcelectricity, Since Morning We Have Not Had Light” — Dawaki Residents In Abuja Groan Over Electricity Supply

The people of Dawaki area of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have taken to social media to lament the quantity of electricity supply that they get daily, stressing the need for improvement.

“Dear @aedcelectricity, for more than three weeks now power supply has been epileptic in Dawaki opposite gwarinpa, Abuja. INFACT we been out of power 48 hours now and still counting. Pls restore power supply. Thank you in anticipation,” @sultanabdumalik wrote on Twitter.

According to @pierrediatta, “it’s been since last night and there’s still no power in Dawaki. At what point are we having power restored?”

@MbotidemJ said: “@aedcelectricity since morning the dawaki area has not had light. Are we sure of having light tonight?”

@xtremely_me wrote: “Restore dawaki lightWe have constantly not had up to 10hrs daily power for the last one month, yet you say we are in band A, paying at rate of 20hours a day”

@opemipoolatunji said: “@aedcelectricity please what is happening to light in Dawaki. It’s been close to 12 hours no that power has been ceased. Kindly help!!!”

