AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Retain Position As Group Leaders After 0-0 Draw With Sierra Leone

By Onwuka Gerald



Return leg of Eagle’s AFCON qualifier match with Sierra Leone has ended in stalemate as both countries were unable to find the vital goal needed for the encounter.



The return match was played at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown on Tuesday.



Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria last Friday, threw away 4 goal lead during first leg of the encounter, which ultimately made the match end 4-4.



Kelechi Iheanacho had the chance in the 82nd minute of the game to secure win for the Eagles, but shot directly at Sierra Leone’s goalkeeper.



Eagles will now travel away to Benin, and then finish their qualifying campaign with a match at home against Lesotho.



With the draw against Sierra Leone, Nigeria now tops group L with 8 points, closely followed by Benin who are with 7 points.