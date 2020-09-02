AfDB: Adesina Begins Second Term As President

A former minister of agriculture in Nigeria, Akinwunmi Adesina was, on Tuesday sworn in for his second term as president of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB). The ceremony was done virtually in observance of Covid-19 rules.

Adesina took the oath of office which was administered by Kenneth Ofori-Attah, the chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s finance minister.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, he wrote, “Today, I was sworn in for my second 5-year term as President of the African Development Bank. I just wanted to say a VERY BIG “Thank you” to all of you for your extraordinary support, prayers and good wishes. May God bless each and everyone of you!🙏🏾💕”

Recall that he was reelected by 100 per cent votes of both the regional and non-regional voters on August 27, 2020.

Adesina was first elected to the office on May 28, 2015. He is the first Nigerian to be elected and win re-election to serve as AfDB President.

According to a statement from the bank, dignitaries at his swearing-in ceremony included heads of states, governors, and external stakeholders.