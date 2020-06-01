AfDB Controversy: Sierra Leone President Pledges ‘Unflinching Support’ For Adesina

In light of a 16-fold allegation list by anonymous whistle blowers against President of the African Development Bank(AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio has become the latest African leader to openly declare his support for the embattled Nigerian banker.

Adesina was accused of embezzlement, preferential treatment of Nigerians in senior appointments and promoting people accused or found guilty of fraud and corruption.

These allegations, although strongly refuted by Adesina, saw the interference of the US Treasury Department, who wrote a letter urging the AfDB to carry out an independent investigation into the alleged ethics breaches by Adesina.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the AfDB Board of Governors heeded US’ call by approving a fresh probe into the allegations of whistleblowers regarding the governance of its President.

Adesina’s latest ordeal has seen a lot of influential persons openly declare their support for him.

Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio tweeted:

“Be assured @akin_adesina of my and my country’s staunch confidence and unflinching support for your bold and progressive leadership of the African Development Bank (@afdb_group).”

Recall that most recently a press statement endorsed by over 10 former African leaders saw them throw their weight behind Adesina whilst stating he had been a pride to Africans and achieved great heights.

The decision of the AfDB Board of Governors to carry out an independent investigation into the alleged ethics breaches by Adesina, in the wake of the letter from the US Treasury Department, could reinforce, among Adesina’s supporters, the suspicion of an American desire to undermine his chances of being reappointed in the forthcoming elections, which was postponed till the end of August 2020.