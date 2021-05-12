Afenifere To Buhari: If You Had Self-Respect, You Would Have Resigned Or Stepped Down

If President Muhammadu Buhari has self-respect, he should have resigned or stepped aside, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has said.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere’s acting National Leader, said this on Tuesday during the 95th birthday ceremony of Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the dedication of a church in his honour, at Iju/Ita Ogbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Afenifere chieftain said that the President ought to have resigned over his administration’s inability to address insecurity, and the dwindling economic challenges confronting the country.

According to him, “The President has failed the people of the country; there is no better time to leave but now. Buhari’s government can no longer handle the situation.

“I have told them that in a better and civilized country he should have gone long ago. If he has self-respect, he should have gone because everything has fallen apart.

“What is he presiding over? Is it over corruption, security, education? Law and order have broken down in the country for the past three years.

“It is only because Nigerians are over-tolerance of despots that is why he is still there.”

Adebanjo also berated the youths, saying they have failed the country.

He said: “The younger generation has failed the country. The country was not as bad as this when we were demonstrating self-governance.

“They want the old men to fight their cause for them. Why should people like me be in the trenches at 93 and Baba Fasoranti at 95? Where are those in their 40s and 30s?

“When we were at their age, we were on the streets, in Lagos, London, everywhere and when we were in the university. You are PDP in the morning, APC in the afternoon and SDP in the evening, and they say they are young. The youths should be ashamed of themselves.”

However, Adebanjo expressed optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“As a Christian, I still have hope. If Nigerians are conscious of their rights, and they know what to d,o but where is the demonstration in the country that Buhari government must go?”