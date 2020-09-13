Afghanistan, Taliban Begin First-Ever Direct Peace Talks, Seeking End To Decades Of War

Yesterday, the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began their first direct talks to end nearly two decades of fighting.

The negotiation was brokered by the United States (US), as part of its plan to withdraw from its longest war.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the opening ceremony in Doha, Qatar’s capital, together with officials from the warring sides.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pompeo said, “Today is a truly momentous occasion. Afghans have at long last chosen to sit together and chart a new course for your country. This is a moment to dare to hope.”

In the face of steep odds, Afghanistan’s leaders said they want to put the country’s conflict behind them.

“We have come here with good will and good intentions. We want all of the people of Afghanistan to be reunited under one roof again,” the head of the Afghan government delegation, Abdullah Abdullah, said in opening remarks.