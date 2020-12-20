Afghanistan: US, NATO Base Attacked By Militants

By Onwuka Gerald

Militants on Saturday used five rounds of rocket fires to attack a main United States-NATO base in Bagram district of Afghanistan’s Parwan province, north of Kabul.

After the attack, there was no immediate breakdown on casualties recorded.

A provincial government spokesperson, Wahida Shahkar revealed that about “Five rounds of rockets were fired onto Bagram Airfield from an abandoned truck parked in Qalandar Khil locality of Bagram district.

According to her, “Seven rockets failed to fire and were later defused by Afghan security forces.

The Bagram Airfield has since been used as the main U.S. and NATO military base in Afghanistan.

No group has assumed responsibility for the attack.