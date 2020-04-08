African-American Woman and Her 3 Sons Die After Contracting Covid19

An African American, Antoinette Franklin, a New Orleans resident and her sons, Herman Franklin jr.,71, Anthony Franklin Sr., 58, and Timothy Franklin, 61, died between March 20th –March 30th after testing positive to Corona virus.

The news of their death was announced by the New Orleans coroners office while addressing the press on tuesday.

Family members of the deceased said that the woman and her sons all became sick at the same time and it was a horrific way to die.

“My uncle passed, my grandmother passed, my dad passed, then my other uncle passed,” Anthony Franklin said. “It’s literally like seven to eight days apart. It’s horrific.”

“I want the world to know if it happened to the Franklin family it could happen to any family,”

“Let’s take this serious. My children have to bury their father, their precious grandmother and their uncles.” Jacqueline Fraklin said

Jacqueline Franklin was married to Anthony Franklin Snr and have 2 kids together.