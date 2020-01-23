African Countries Step up Screening amid China’s Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of African countries have introduced airport screenings and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has infected hundreds in China. The disease has also reached several other countries. China has been expanding its influence in Africa for years and the continent is a destination for Chinese business people and tourists alike. Congo is implementing measures at its airports and seaports, targeting people coming from “affected countries and continents’’, the central African country’s Health Minister said on Thursday. “The DRC does not know this virus but we are taking steps so that no case appears here,’’ Eteni Longondo said.
Zimbabwe Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, said that his southern African country is “on high alerts, like the rest of the world’’. “We have not started screenings, but we are urging our citizens, who have been to China recently, to go for medical check-ups,’’ Moyo said on Thursday.
