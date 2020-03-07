African Finance Ministers, Central Bank Govs To Parley At Agric Confab in Abuja

Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks in Africa will converge on Transcorp Hotel, Abuja from Monday, March 9 to Tuesday 10, 2020, for a Senior Policy Seminar on agriculture, aimed at promulgating a policy on how the continent would leverage research for agricultural development.

The seminar is organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), a Nairobi-based public non-profit organization, devoted to advancement of economic policy research and training.

The seminar is expected to provide high-level African policy makers, including Central Bank Governors, Ministers of Finance and others across the continent, the opportunity to come together to dialogue and exchange ideas and policy experiences and research studies conducted by the AERC and its affiliates.

The seminar, with the theme, “Agricultural and Food Policies for Better Nutrition in Africa”, will have about 15 Central Bank Governors and Ministers of Finance across the continent in attendance.

The AERC’s partnership with the CBN for the sponsorship of the seminar was informed by the Bank’s effort to revamp agricultural value chains in the country in line with the Nigeria’s agenda of reviving and diversifying the economy.