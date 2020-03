An African lady took to her twitter handle, @itunnu_A, to explain how she was racially abused in a Chinese restaurant, situated in Victoria Island, Lagos.

See her tweets below:

The restaurant is called Hua fei on Bishop Aboyade Cole in VI. — Itunnu (@Itunnu_A) March 14, 2020

I said who said so, they said the chef. I asked to speak to the Chef who only speaks mandarin(I speak it as well). When I asked him he said sorry his boss who has traveled said non-Chinese people cannot dine in and it’s a recent policy. — Itunnu (@Itunnu_A) March 14, 2020

The Chef even looked uncomfortable as I was asking why. He kept saying he didn’t know why. And to be honest it’s not the first time I’ve known Chinese people to be racist. So my friends and I got up left. — Itunnu (@Itunnu_A) March 14, 2020

Efforts to speak with the Restaurant Manager proved abortive as calls nor mails were not responded to.