African Swine Fever: Nigerian Farms Hit As 200,000 Pigs Culled By Farmers

The African Swine Fever has affected farmers in South West Nigeria as 200,000 pigs get culled due to disease.

The National Secretary, Pig Farmers Association of Nigeria, Femi Malomo said:” 200,000 pigs were culled from farmers as a result of African Swine Fever infections in Lagos and Ogun states”.

Nigeria is the biggest producer of pigs in West Africa , the Pig Farmers have been affected by the border closure policies that prevented land exports to West Africa.

” we have 10 Million pigs at the moment without market for it is a result of the border closure band travel restrictions across the country. We have lost 10 billion Naira ” Malomo added.

Pig Farmers lamented that the state borders closures due to coronavirus stopped them from selling across the nation deeply affecting revenues.

Africa has recorded 60 outbreaks of Swine Fever , which also affected pig markets in Europe and Asia from 2016-2019.