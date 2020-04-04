AfricansAreNotLabRats — Twitter Reacts To Doctors Who Asked For New Drug To Be Tested In Africa

It was earlier reported that two French doctors, Jean Paul Mira and Camille Locht spoke on a live TV insisting that Africa is the best place to conduct COVID-19 test, as they recalled how a treatment for AIDS was experimented in Africa.

In the video clip, the two medical experts cited the use of prostitutes in Africa to carry out test vaccine for the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as instance.

Mira, head of resuscitation department at Cochin Hospital, also pointed out that the continent should be considered because of its perceived toughness to disease outbreaks.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?,” he asked.

Corroborating with him, Locht, a research director at Inserm, said similar approach could be adopted as ongoing search for COVID-19 vaccine intensifies across the globe.

“So you are right […] we’re thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine] placebo, I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we will indeed seriously think about that too,” he said.

Reacting to this on Twitter, many Africans have frowned at the comments of the two French Doctors.

Below are reactions:

@DpWilliamSRuto tweeted:

“It’s disgusting and ridiculous for some people to openly claim that they are going to use our people like guinea pigs! I call upon all African leaders to not entertain such mediocrity and unjust experiments done on our people. AFRICA IS OUR BUSINESS #AfricansAreNotLabRats”

It's disgusting and ridiculous for some people to openly claim that they are going to use our people like guinea pigs! I call upon all African leaders to not entertain such mediocrity and unjust experiments done on our people. AFRICA IS OUR BUSINESS #AfricansAreNotLabRats — William Samoei Ruto Fan, PhD (@DpWilliamSRuto) April 4, 2020

@brian_mogeni wrote:

“Let’s be bold and say no to racial degradation & Racial bias! This is very insane to consider Africa as animals that’s are inferior! Why wouldn’t those France doctors carry out their Vaccine test on their fellow and rush to Africa! Wtf is that😠😐😐 #AfricansAreNotLabRats”

Let's be bold and say no to racial degradation & Racial bias! This is very insane to consider Africa as animals that's are inferior! Why wouldn't those France doctors carry out their Vaccine test on their fellow and rush to Africa! Wtf is that😠😐😐 #AfricansAreNotLabRats

📸 pic.twitter.com/KYoQ1qOofV — BRIAN MOGENI🇰🇪 (@brian_mogeni) April 4, 2020

@MakandiCarol said:

“My fellow Kenyans, if you have masks wear them!! For some reasons CDC is now advising Americans to always have masks on when outside, & by the time tano terror tells us this, it may be too late! #DearMrPresident #AfricansAreNotLabRats”

My fellow Kenyans, if you have masks wear them!! For some reasons CDC is now advising Americans to always have masks on when outside, & by the time tano terror tells us this, it may be too late! #DearMrPresident #AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/VQjr8AMy6D — Caroline Makandi (@MakandiCarol) April 4, 2020

@_ItdShark tweeted:

“It makes no sense to start testing vaccines in a continent with just 7k+ cases, leaving behind their countries. Africa is not a lab and we are not Guinea pigs! Let them test their vaccines there. Sadly, our leaders are dumb enough to allow them.”

It makes no sense to start testing vaccines in a continent with just 7k+ cases, leaving behind their countries. Africa is not a lab and we are not Guinea pigs! Let them test their vaccines there. Sadly, our leaders are dumb enough to allow them.#AfricansAreNotLabRats — Dennis Kiplimo™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@_ItsShark) April 4, 2020

@popic4real wrote:

“Chinese doctors coming to Nigeria that has only 4 deaths that can’t be compared to Italy’s thousands. French doctor asks for vaccine to be tested in Africa. If they really mean well, let them start the vaccinating from Italy and the US.”

Chinese doctors coming to Nigeria that has only 4 deaths that can't be compared to Italy's thousands.

French doctor asks for vaccine to be tested in Africa. If they really mean well, let them start the vaccinating from Italy and the US.#AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/VK39O8Mtsi — PopicBae✈🌟🎂 (@popic4real) April 4, 2020