Africa’s Richest Woman Wants Corruption Case Against Her Dropped

Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former President, Jose Eduardo Dos Santos and richest woman in Africa want a corruption case against her dropped and her assets unfrozen.

She also accused the Angolan Government and Luanda Court Services of making up evidence against her.

She claims the documents used in the courts were forged including a fake passport.

The facts and images speak for themselves. The truth today comes to light about the fraudulent court process and freezing order, based on forged evidence and fake documents. There are no arguments against facts. A “False Passport” was used and accepted by the Court as being mine. pic.twitter.com/kpik3sO2GL — Isabel Dos Santos (@isabelaangola) May 12, 2020

The Angolan Government seized her assets after she was accused of diverting $1 Billion in Angolan assets to companies owned by her during her father’s Presidency.

Portugal followed in freezing her assets in February related to fraud accusations during her time as Chairwoman of Sonangol, Angola’s State owned oil production company.

On Tuesday, Angola’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced Isabel Dos Santos faces criminal charges to the tune of $5 Billion.