Africa’s Richest Woman Wants Corruption Case Against Her Dropped

May 12, 2020
 

Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former President, Jose Eduardo Dos Santos and richest woman in Africa want a corruption case against her dropped and her assets unfrozen.

She also accused the Angolan Government and Luanda Court Services of making up evidence against her.

She claims the documents used in the courts were forged including a fake passport.

The Angolan Government seized her assets after she was accused of diverting $1 Billion in Angolan assets to companies owned by her during her father’s Presidency.

Portugal followed in freezing her assets in February related to fraud accusations during her time as Chairwoman of Sonangol, Angola’s State owned oil production company.

On Tuesday, Angola’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced Isabel Dos Santos faces criminal charges to the tune of $5 Billion.

