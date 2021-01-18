After 5-Day Shutdown, Uganda Restores Internet Services

By Onwuka Gerald

Internet has been partially restored in Uganda on Monday, after a 5-day blackout was imposed across the country ahead of elections in the country.

The gradual easing of internet restriction came as police declared dozens of arrests for alleged election-related violence; upon that they surrounded the headquarters of the main opposition party whose leader, Bobi wine is currently under house arrest.

Incumbent leader Yoweri Musveni was announced the winner of a January 14 presidential election, he garnered a total of 58.6 percent of the vote and recorded a sixth term after 35 years in power.

His main competition, Bobi Wine, recorded 34.8 percent votes and he immediately rejected the results, and decried the election as a rigged one.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said an internet shutdown imposed on January 13 in the country for alleged national security reasons had been lifted.

“The internet has been restored. Although, other platforms remain under review,” Ofwono Opondo, the spokesman stated.

“Going full throttle depends largely on happenings in initial phase of opening connectivity and access. We advise internet users, especially those from the opposition, not to use it to spread hate messages, threats to life and intimidation”, he added.