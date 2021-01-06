After 7 Years of Marriage, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Set To Get A Divorce

By Adejumo Enock

After almost seven years of getting married, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship may soon be coming to an end.

Page Six reported that Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser, a divorce attorney, which implies that divorce is imminent for the Hollywood couple.

A source said, “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done”. Adding that Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it”. The source said.

Recall that in July, West tweeted that “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the warldolf (six) for prison reform”.

The Rapper added that the Kardashians are trying to force him into psychiatric treatment.

This would be Kim’s third divorce. She previously hired Wasser for her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 in an over-the-top ceremony in Italy.

They have four children; A 7 years Old daughter named North, A 5 years old Son named Saint, A 3 years old daughter named Chicago, and a 19 months old son named Psalm.