After Being Declared Missing, Dele Bandele Found Dead, Leaves Suicide Note Behind [SEE FULL NOTE]

By Onwuka Gerald

Digital Strategist, Dele Bandele, who was declared missing by his friends and family on Tuesday, January 12, has been found dead.

Bandele who works as an advertising agent, was last seen at Omole Phase 2 and last location was the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Hours before he vanished, Bandele left a suicide note on his Instagram handle in which he explained his struggles with depression.

He said he had battled with depression for seven years and has gone on a quest to sought peace. He asked for forgiveness from anyone whom he might have offended.

See Suicide Note Below: