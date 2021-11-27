After Corona, Omicron threatens the world

Arshad Farooq Butt

A new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, has been confirmed in South Africa, prompting several countries, including Britain, Germany and Pakistan, to impose travel bans on six African countries.

This type of new variant Omicron is found in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, Malawi and Israel. Experts have dubbed it B.1.1.529.

So far, there have been dozens of confirmed cases of this new variant of coronavirus (B.1.1.529). Most of the victims were in the South African province of Gauteng, but a few were also in Europe, neighboring South Africa and Israel. In the African country of Botswana, four cases of Omicron have been reported, while in Hong Kong, a case has also been discovered which came from South Africa.

The Israeli Ministry of Health says the first case of this new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, has been diagnosed. The patient had returned from the South African country of Malawi.

According to WHO, a total of 50 genetic mutations have been observed in Omicron. While the specific spike protein in it, which the vaccine targets, contains 30 genetic mutations. There are also 10 genetic mutations on the surface of the part of the virus that first affects the human body.

One of these genetic mutations is the mutation that makes it difficult for the body’s immune system to detect the virus, making the corona vaccine ineffective.

Uncertainty in the global market has arisen as a few new and dangerous cases of the omicron virus have been reported. Due to which the price of oil has come down drastically.