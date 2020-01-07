After Deadly Firefight, Pirates Kidnap Three from Dredger Off Nigeria

Pirates off the coast of Nigeria have abducted three crew members from a dredger after a deadly exchange of gunfire with the ship’s embarked security team, maritime risk firm Dryad Global reports. According to Dryad, the attack occurred January 2nd against the Nigerian-flagged hopper dredger Ambika located approximately 3 nautical miles from the Ramos River, near the Forcados oil terminal. Reports indicate that pirates engaged in a heavy firefight with embarked security personnel before boarding the vessel. As a result, it is reported that four armed military personnel have been killed and two others injured. Three of the dredger’s eight crew members have been reported abducted, Dryad states.