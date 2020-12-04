After Hours Of Sporadic Shootings, 43-Year-Old Sunday Asefon, Emerges NANS President

By Seun Adeuyi

A 43-year old Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), in Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Sunday Dare Asefon has emerged the new ‘global’ President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), amidst sporadic shootings that rocked the contest.

Asefon, a married man, is a former coordinator of the Association’s Zone ‘D’ comprising tertiary institutions in the Southwestern states.

The new NANS president polled 155 votes to be declared winner of the contest ahead of Momodu, 11 votes; Champion, 2 votes; Alopay, 7 votes and Ladoja, 100 votes. 7 votes were declared invalid in the contest marred with violence and alleged vote buying.

Earlier, sporadic shooting rocked the venue of the election at the Old parade ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Alleged cultists brought to the convention ground engaged Department of State Services (DSS) officials in a shootout.

Azeez Adeyemi, outgoing Public Relations Officer of the NANS, who doubles as Special Assistant on Student Matters to the Ogun State Governor, was reportedly arrested with live cartridge and ammunition.

With his emergence as NANS president at 43, he may be sworn in as the oldest president of the Association in recent time. The outgoing Bamidele Akpan, who got impeached recently, was sworn in at 42.