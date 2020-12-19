After Kankara The Questions We Need To Ask

By Seun Adeuyi

Nine days ago, terrorists walked into Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State and abducted hundreds of students.

However, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari on Thursday said more than 300 schoolboys abducted have been released.

Masari, in an announcement on NTA said the 344 boarding school students were turned over to security officials and were being brought to the capital of Katsina, where they will get physical examinations before being reunited with their families.

The governor said, “I think we can say … we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them.” He did not disclose if the government paid any ransom.

Leader of terror group, Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students, saying it carried out the attack because it believes Western education is un-Islamic.

More than 800 students were in attendance at the time of the attack. Hundreds escaped, but it was believed that more than 330 were taken.

This occurred while the Commander-in-Chief/Chief Security Officer of the country (President Muhammadu Buhari) was in his home state, Katsina where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, a political commentator, Oseh Anenih, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @ose_anenih, on Friday raised some vital questions Nigerians should seek to answer.

See tweet below:

A few random thoughts on the return of the #KankaraBoys

It’s a good thing they are back home. No caveats. We’re not asking the right questions. How many boys were in the school? How many were abducted? How many were killed during the abduction/early armed attempts to rescue them? With the President in town, how did this happen? Why did intelligence not pick up any chatter about an operation of this magnitude? Was a ransom paid? If a ransom was not paid, how/why were the students released? Terrorists do not do charity. Why would they start now? How do we prevent this from happening? Now that Boko Haram have established a presence in the North West, what does this mean for the rest of us?