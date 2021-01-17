Again, Bandits Abduct 17 Persons In Niger

By Onwuka Gerald

No fewer than seventeen persons have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits in Niger state.

BREAKING TIMES gathered that seventeen of them were abducted in three different communities including Bassa/Kukoki Ward both in Shiroro local government area of the state.

They were kidnapped on Saturday night in Madagwa, Wongo and Marenje Communities respectively.

The bandits invaded various towns in the communities and started shooting sporadically in the night. In the end, they ended up kidnapping the residents.

Five of the them were said to be abducted from Wongo and Marenje communities while the other seven persons were kidnapped in Madagwa.

Confirming the abduction incident, Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki said it was sad what happened, saying further that the bandits are yet to make contacts with relatives of the victims.