Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities, Kill 2, Injure 6

Some bandits in separate attacks invaded two communities of Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, killing two persons and injuring six others.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks, however, did not give details on when the incident happened.

According to the Commissioner, security agencies have reported that bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in the Chikun council of the state.

He said the report had it that one Mariya Sale was killed in the attack while three others identified as Ladidi Abdullahi, Zubaida Balarabe, and Hauwa’u Ayuba were injured.

The Commissioner added that in another reported incident, bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LG where one Bitrus Luka was shot dead and three others were injured.

According to him, those injured are Kings Andy, Danladi Audu, and Titus Friday.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain victims while offering his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a quick recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said the Nigerian Air Force component of the Operation Thunder Strike following credible intelligence, bombed and neutralized some bandits plotting to carry out an attack on Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Aruwan said the location where the bandits were planning to strike in Birnin Gwari were villages close to Shiroro LGA in Niger State.

The Commissioner said, “the Nigerian Air Force in response to credible intelligence, neutralized a group of bandits congregating in a location to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari LGA on Monday 3rd May 2021.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs had on Sunday 2nd May 2021 received intelligence of bandits congregating at the outskirts of Kugu in Birnin Gwari LGA, which is also proximal to some villages in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“On receipt of the intelligence – which was dispatched to the military and other security agencies for further confirmation and action – the NAF component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) mobilized for armed reconnaissance.

“The first mission was conducted over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Koriga, Polewire, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, Labi, Buruku, and adjoining settlements. The target location was acquired, and the bandits were engaged and neutralized accordingly at the outskirts of Kugu village.”

He added that “in a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over the Kaduna-Abuja road, Olam Company, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Kateri and Jere. Normal human and vehicular movements were observed.

“Receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the air component and all the agencies involved for the successful missions.”