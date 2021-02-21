Again, Bandits Attack Niger Communities, Abduct Women, Children

Unidentified gunmen, believed to be bandits have again attacked a community in Niger State.

This attack is coming barely a week after bandits had abducted some students and staff from Government Science College in Kagara.

The bandits were reported to have abducted women and children in Gurmana village in the State.

Confirming the incident, ex-Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani alleged that the men who wore military uniform invaded the community at about 4 p.m.

Sani in a tweet, stated that some of the residents who attempted escaping drowned in River Kaduna.

His words, “Bandits who wore Military uniform invaded Gurmana, in Niger state around 4pm yesterday, and carried mostly women and children.

Meanwhile, some that tried escaping drowned in the River Kaduna.

“I just finished speaking to a survivor, a teacher, now seeking refuge in Kuta, Niger State.

“A tragedy, a day,” he concluded.