Again, Bandits Invade Niger Village, Kill Traditional Ruler, 10 Others, Abduct 24 Persons

Bandits, on Tuesday killed the village head of Kusherki in Rafi local government area of Niger state, Alhaji Masud Abubakar, along with ten other villagers.

Adding to their savagery, the bandits also kidnapped twenty villagers from different communities in the area, including the wife of the slain traditional ruler.

An eye witness explained that the assault began 12:30 and lasted till around 2:pm.

The bandits numbering up to fifty reportedly invaded the Communities on Motorcycles armed with AK47 rifles and other weapons, went from village to village, shot sporadically and killed seven persons in the process.

Part of the eleven killed were five members of the local Vigilante and other youths providing support to the vigilantes.

It was gathered that the gunmen started from Kasuwe village and moved from there to other villages killing innocent villagers in the process.

Moving from house to house, they carted away with cash, valuables and food items.

As the attack was ongoing in these Communities, another group of bandits were also reported to have blocked the Major Highway from Sarkin Pawa to Minna leaving motorists to scamper for their safety.

Confirming the incident, Secretary of Munyan Local Government, Mr James Isaac Jagaba still could not ascertain whether people were kidnapped or not.

His words, ”I cannot make available full details of what actually happened now but members of the Vigilante are still fighting hard with the bandits.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ceaseless bandits attack especially in the past three days, the state government in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje confirming the Kusherki incident, decried the increasing activities of kidnappers and Bandits in the state which she described as a nightmare to the citizens.

Describing the murder of the traditional ruler as callous and regrettable, she challenged the security agencies to intensify their efforts in bringing the criminals to justice.

Similar attack happened last Sunday when bandits blocked the Kontagora-Tegina-Minna Highway and abducted 18 passengers from the Niger State Transport Authority,(NSTA) bus, leaving a nursing mother and her child on the Highway as the other 18 passengers were marched into the bush.