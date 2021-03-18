Again, Buhari Blames Insecurity in Nigeria on Late Gadaffi

President Muhammadu Buhari has again blamed insecurity in Nigeria on armed guards that he said were recruited from all over Africa by the late Libyan President Muammar Gadaffi.

President Buhari made this statement through Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

He said: “They didn’t learn any other skill than to shoot and kill. So, they are a problem all over the Sahel countries today.”

He added: “We closed our land borders here for more than a year, but arms and ammunition continued to flow illegally. As far as Libya remains unstable, so will the problem remain.

“We have to cope with the problems of development, as we can’t play hop, step and jump. But we will eventually overcome those problems.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has at several times blamed stooges of former Libya leader, Muamar Gaddafi, for perpetrating evil acts in Nigeria.

According to Buhari, bandits who escaped from Libya after the death of their leader in 2011 took to terrorism, the brunt of which Nigeria and some other African countries are currently bearing.

Banditry violence has affected populations living in Nigeria’s Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina states in the northwest.

About 21 million people living in these states have been exposed to insecurity from activities of bandits.

Unconnected to the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, the banditry violence began as a farmer/herder conflict in 2011 and intensified between 2017 to 2018 to include cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom, sexual violence and killings.

The violence has affected about 35 out of 92 local government areas in the 4 states.

The discovery of gold mines and the activities of illegal miners competing for the control of gold reserves have served to further intensify the existence and activities of armed groups in the northwest.