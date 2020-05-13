Again, Buhari Condemns Killings Amongst Communities In Kaduna

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has again condemned the ongoing killings among the Fulani and Addara communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, saying that killing people in the name of revenge was unacceptable.

In a series of tweets by the Senior Special Adviser to the ruler on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, “The President warned that no person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands.”

President @MBuhari has again condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, saying that killing in the name of revenge is wrong. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 12, 2020

“President @MBuhari has again condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, saying that killing in the name of revenge is wrong.

“Reacting to the recent bout of attack and counter attack reported on Tuesday, President Buhari said Killing people in the name of revenge is not acceptable,” adding that the “recourse to self-help, instead of the law of the land was the real cause of the killings and counter killings between the two communities,” Shehu said.

The two communities have been reported to have engaged in violent attacks and counter attacks resulting to loss of lives and property in the state.