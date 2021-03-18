Again, Court Grants Mahdi Shehu Bail

Mahdi Shehu, a Katsina born Civil rights activist has been granted bail by a Federal High court in Kano.

Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa, the presiding judge ordered that Shehu be remanded in correctional service pending the fulfilment of his bail condition.

Mahdi Shehu pleaded not guilty to all the six count charges filed against him by the Katsina State Government.

Shehu had in a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleged that between June 2015 and April 29, 2020, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Secretary to the Government, Mustapha Inuwa, other officials and contractors squandered N52billion from the state’s security account, among others.

He was arrested by operatives of the IGP Monitoring Unit after