Again, Gov Umahi SA On Internal Security Resigns

By Onwuka Gerald

Barely a few days after some commissioners resigned over moves by the Ebonyi State governor Engr. Dave Umahi to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), his Special Assistant on Internal Security and Public Utilities (Urban), Egwu Chidiebere also resigned his appointment.

Chidiebere tendered his resignation letter to the state government on Thursday even as the governor was being received formally to the APC in a rally in Abakaliki which was attended by some APC governors and Ministers.

His resignation came less than a week after the Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs, Lazarus Ogbee left Gov. Umahi’s cabinet.

The aide confirmed that his resignation will take effect today being the 19th of November, 2020.

His words, “My resignation should not be misinterpreted as an insult to your person, but in line with my tenets of not betraying my master or anyone else for that matter”.