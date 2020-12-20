Again Gunmen Abduct Islamic School Students In Katsina

By Adejumo Enock

Just two days after the release of over 300 abducted students of GSSS Kankata, Gunmen have kidnapped many students of Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.



Katsina Post reported that, gunmen hit the Mahuta town of Katsina State and abducted Islamic students who were on their way home after they graced a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.

As at the time of the compilation of this report, the actual number of the abducted students was yet to be known, but the local vigilante groups in the community have already begun a rescue operation.



When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said he was out of the state on an official assessment and could not comment on the issue.



The new attack comes a few days after the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State were rescued.