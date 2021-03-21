Again, Gunmen Attack Another Police Station in Anambra

Police operatives in Mgbakwu community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have repelled an attack by unknown gunmen on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the men invaded the police outpost very early in the morning attempted to set the facility on fire, but were quickly repelled by policemen on duty.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesman for the police in the state confirmed the attack, stating that the men were repelled immediately, and that no life was lost.

Ikenga said, “The commissioner reiterates that the command will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate of ensuring that peace, safety and order reign supreme in all nooks and crannies of the state.”

He added,” The hoodlums armed with guns and dangerous weapons had attempted to burn down the Station but were successfully repelled by the Police personnel on duty.

“The CP warns the criminals not to test any further the resolve and ability of the Police and other security agencies in the State to apprehend and bring them to book.”