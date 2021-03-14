Again, Gunmen Attack Kaduna School

The Kaduna State Government has said that Bandits stormed Government Science Secondary School in Ikara Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, the state government has said.

The State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while briefing newsmen on Sunday, on the security update of the state said the bandits attacked the school in an attempt to kidnap students, but the students utilized the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces.

Aruwan explained that, “Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara Local Government Area, in an attempt to kidnap the students.

“Fortunately, the students utilized the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area. The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.”

The commissioner stated that the military and the police were still on the trail of the armed bandits.

Aruwan explained that the State Government confirmed that all 307 students have been verified safe and present, following a head count by the school management, stressing that the attempted kidnap was foiled completely and no student was taken from the school.

Speaking further, he explained that similarly, around Ifira village in Igabi Local Government Area, bandits attempted to attack a senior staff quarters around the Kaduna Airport general area.

The commissioner noted that the attempt was also foiled as troops of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army engaged and repelled them, with several of them escaping with gunshot wounds.