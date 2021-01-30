Again, Gunmen Attack Kaduna Village, kill 12

No fewer than 12 persons have been killed while scores were injured, after some bandits invaded Na’ikko village in then Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Some houses were also razed by the bandits, ThePunch quoted a source to have said, adding that most residents of the area had fled the community.

Those that fled their villages are said to now taking refuge at Barkallahu, in the Igabi Local Government Area(LGA) of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the attack when he visited the refugee camp at Barkallahu.

One of the victims who lost two of his sons and two brothers, Nura Haruna, said the attack followed “the abduction of a man and subsequent killing of his son by suspected kidnappers in a neighbouring community.”

Haruna said the bandits stormed the village and started shooting indiscriminately at every person in sight, killing many innocent persons.

He called on security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.

Haruna said, “Early in the morning, around 6:00am to 7:00am, one of my brothers called that they were burning their villages and killing people and I asked him who they were. He said they were civilian JTF and vigilantes.

“What really happened was that kidnappers came to kidnap one Alhaji and they also killed one of his sons and injured two people.

“So, the next day, some people came into our village and took the laws into their hands and started burning our villages and killing people.

“They killed two of my brothers and two of my sons. They killed Nasir, they killed Umar and Abdullahi as well as Abdulkadir. I want the government to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.”

The victims over the killings, the Commissioner (Internal Security), while commiserating with the victims over the killings, appealed to them to take recourse to the law and shun any form of reprisals.