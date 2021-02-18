Again, Gunmen Attack Niger Communities, Kill Residents

Again, Gunmen have attacked some Communities in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, as the state is still battling with the kidnapping of some students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi LGA.

It was gathered that Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko, and other adjoining villages were Wednesday evening invaded by gunmen, who stormed the villages in their large numbers.

The operation which lasted for hours was said to have recorded some casualty.

DailyTrust quoted Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Yusuf Kokki, to have said that some residents were killed in the attacks.

In a statement, Kokki said: “Countless deadly attacks have become daily occurrences, thereby compelling the affected victims to live at the mercy of hydra-headed monsters. Defenceless, unarmed, and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate.”