Again, Gunmen kill 3 in Niger State Fresh Attack

By Adejumo Enock

Three people have been reportedly killed after unidentified gunmen attacked Madaka village of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.



Among the victims’ is the leader of the vigilante group in Madaka, Isyaku Alhassan, his son Abdulhamid Isyaku and one other person whose name is yet to be known moment this report was filed.



Meanwhile, BREAKING TIMES learnt that during the attack on the village, the village Head of Madaka, Alhaji Zakari Ya’u was abducted for the second time, after being held hostage for over three months by the bandits.



Chief of Staff to the LG Chairman, Mohammed Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying that the bandits who were camping in a village closer to Madaka, besieged the community at about 11:00 am and attack lasted untill 2:00 pm in the afternoon.



Furthermore, a resident of Madaka and Secretary of the Road Transport Workers Union in Madaka, Nasiru Paki testified that the bandits injured many other inhabitants after setting many houses in the village on fire.