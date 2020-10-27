Again, Hoodlums Set Police Station Ablaze In Ebonyi

An attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, was launched yesterday by Hoodlums, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The station is situated near the International Market, along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway.

At the station, the hoodlums also set cars, tricycles and motorcycles ablaze.

IPOB chief Nnamdi Kanu called on his members Tuesday to embark on a protest in major cities in the Southeast and South South zones for a cleanup exercise.

In the Ikwo Local Government Region, where security agencies allowed them to move about without any conflict, the exercise was peaceful.

But in Abakaliki, about 3 pm, the proscribed group members, who clearly described themselves as group members, launched an assault on the police station.

They reported that during last week’s protests in front of the station, some of their members were killed by police.

Many retailers and corporations suddenly closed down.

David Umahi, the governor, left a role at the Old Government House and returned to the new government as he received news of the incident.

The assault on the station was reported by the State Police Chief, Philip Maku. He said that there were no casualties reported.