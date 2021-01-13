Again, Instagram Suspends Tunde Ednut’s Account After Hitting 1M Followers

By Seun Adeuyi

Again, Instagram has suspended the official handle of Nigerian artist now turned blogger Tunde Ednut, after hitting 1Million followers.

TheBreakingTimes had reported that Ednut’s Instagram account of over 2 million followers got banned after he violated the app’s terms and conditions. Some of the celebrities and other fans had created a hashtag on Twitter in the quest to appeal to Instagram to reinstate his account.

After several efforts, his account was not reinstated hence the artist bounced back to Instagram by creating a new account which pulled a lot of followers in a few hours.

TheBreakingTimes can’t pin down why the social media giant, owned by Facebook, took the action again which was noticed in the early hours of Wednesday, January 13, 2020.

See fans reactions below:

@EWAWUNMIII wrote: “Instagram waited for Tunde Ednut to hit 1M followers and boom, they took his account again 😂😂😂😭😭 Instagram 2-0 Tunde”

@AsiwajuLerry: “Tunde Ednut opened a new account and started trolling Wizkid again. He even blocked Macaroni all because he said he should be nice to people. Life comes at you real quick.”

@itzbasito: “Mr Macaroni posted Tunde Ednut and made a video for him when he opened his new account, Tunde Ednut got 500k followers in less than 24 hours, then he deleted Mr Macaroni’s video on his page and blocked him.Now his account has been suspended at 1m followers.”

@ObongRovei: “The problem now is how will Tunde Ednut go and start begging all those celebrities one by one for shout out again 😫😂 “

@MrOdanz: “Tunde Ednut is getting the speed Darlington treatment from Instagram. Come back from suspension, build a new account and Uncle Mark raptures it. And you repeat the process.”

@Akortainment: “iG just bagged tunde ednut’s new page. E be like Zuckerberg don Mark him face.”

