Again, Nigeria’s Inflation Rises, Moves From 12.20% To 12.26%

Inflation rate in Nigeria rose from the 12.20 percent recorded in February, 2020 to 12.26 percent in March.

A document released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that it is 0.06 percent points higher than the rate recorded in previous month.

According to the NBS: “The lock down in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States and various major disruptions in normal economic activity in several States since then, started in April 2020 and accordingly would not have any major impact on March 2020 Inflation which this report focusses on.”

BreakingTimes observed that increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the Headline index.

The Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, on his Twitter handle, tweeted about the recent inflation rate.

See tweet below:

March 2020 CPI/Inflation report published @ https://t.co/QJjwzOo6lr. Headline Year on Year Inflation at 12.26% in Mar 2020 from 12.20% in Feb 2020. Food inflation at 14.98% in March 2020 from 14.90% in Feb 2019. Core Inflation at 9.73% in March 2020 from 9.43% in Feb 2020). pic.twitter.com/KSc0WannF0 — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) April 21, 2020

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 0.84 percent in March 2020, 0.05 percent higher than the 0.79 percent recorded in February, 2020.