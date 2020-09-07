Again, Road Accident In Ondo Claims Seven Lives

At least seven persons have been confirmed dead to multiple road accidents that happened on Sunday in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Area In Ondo State.

It was not even up to three days that similar accident occurred in the state that claimed the lives of five persons.

The multiple accidents happened around 9:25pm close to Adekunle Ajasin University. A truck after failing break, ran into several vehicles and in the process, killed lots of persons.

The truck failed break as it was descending from a hill in Akungba Akoko before ramming into the vehicles and crushed several persons to death, as some pronounced missing.

The policemen that rushed to the scene, carried the seven deceased bodies and that of the injured to a hospital in Akungba.

Responding to incident that happened, a lawyer and social media commentator, Mr. Tolu Babaleye said it is quite unfortunate, as seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

He confirmed that many are dead and some are still missing from the incident that happened.