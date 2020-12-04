Again Sen. Abbo Allegedly Slaps Man In Viral Video

By Seun Adeuyi

The Senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo was again captured assaulting a young man in a video posted on Twitter by user, @Jacfelixchidama.

The incident happened nineteen months after he assaulted a nursing mother at an adult sex toy shop in Abuja

Senator Abbo became popular in 2019, when he was seen in a video beating a female attendant, Osimibibra Warmat, at an adult sex toy shop in Abuja.

This was done in the presence of an armed policeman who, rather than protect the victim, arrested her.

The Senator was later arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, on a one-count charge of assault.

Abdullahi Ilelah, the Magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the suit, despite video evidence.

However, Warmat instituted a separate civil suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja and on September 28, Samira Bature, the presiding Judge, convicted Abbo and ordered him to pay N50 million as compensation to her.

The latest viral video has sparked reactions on social media.

@Gwandi09 wrote: “Funny thing is the people there begging and holding him, if I were that young guy, we die there.”

@Tonfiyo wrote: “This guy. What’s wrong with this guy.”

@Djkelexray said: “That’s what we get when justice is not being served. He keeps doing more and thinks he is above the law, We have some bad leaders in Nigeria and the good once have to remove them before he eat them up!”

@TesswhyteT wrote: “This man and assault is 5&6. See his nonsense fried hair.”

@lordwiny said: “He should be stripped of all his titles and recalled this time.”