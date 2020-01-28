Again, suspected herdsmen kill 13 in Plateau

No fewer than 13 persons were on Monday confirmed killed in fresh attack by gunmen in the Bokos Local Government Area of Plateau State. This happened barely two weeks after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed 12 people in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Some villagers told our journalists in Jos on Monday that the latest attack which took place in Kwatas community on Sunday night also left others injured.

A villager, who identified himself as Mr Benjamin Dogo, said, “Our people have been killed again. About 13 of the victims have been evacuated to the mortuary along with many others that sustained injuries during the attack last night.

“The people really need help because it is surprising that while the youths are still protesting the abduction and killings of their kinsmen by Boko Haram and calling on the government to intervene, more killings are being perpetrated in the state as if human lives have no meaning again.”

The new Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Ubah Ogaba, said the command had deployed some men in the community to ascertain the situation of things.

He said, “Yes, it is true. We got information that there was an attack in one of the communities in Bokkos but our men are heading to the place to know what has happened. I will get back to you when we are done.”

The police spokesman, who later issued a statement on the killings, said, “On Sunday at about 2030hrs, the Plateau State Command received information that at about 1930hours, unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, attacked Kwatas village in the Bokkos LGA of Plateau State where 13 persons lost their lives while five persons were critically injured and receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Bokkos.”

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong in a statement on Monday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the attack as yet another attempt by criminals to take the state back to the dark days of insecurity.