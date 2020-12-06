Agbazuere, Abia State Chief of Staff suspended over Abuse of Naira with Pastor Odumeje

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has suspended his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere.

Agbazuere was suspended for spraying money on Onitsha based Pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a (Indaboski Pahose).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Barr. Chris Ezem, the Secretary to Abia State Government,

According to the statement, “Abia State Governor has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. ACB Agbazuere”

Similarly, the statement reads that Mr. Alozie Odoemelam will perform the duties of the chief of staff till further notice.

The statement reads, “The Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Alozie Odoemelam will perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice”.