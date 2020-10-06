Age Has Nothing To Do With Demanding For Good Governance, Wizkid Replies Onochie

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has responded to a statement credited to Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari who addressed him as a dumb kid.

Onochie who is an aide to Buhari on Social Media had berate the singer for describing the President as an old man while passing across his message on the End SARS movement in a tweet two days ago.

Directing his tweet on Tuesday night to Onochie, Wizkid stressed that a 77 year old man is not young adding that the she takes note of that.

He said, “A 77 year old man is not young ma. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!”.

Earlier Wizkid while responding to Buhari’s good wishes to the President of the United States, US, Donald Trump and wife who recently tested positive for COVID-19 virus wished them quick recovery, asked Nigeria’s President to mind his business and concentrate on salvaging the country from hands of SARS and some criminal minded persons among the police force oppressing the youths.

He said, “Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !!”.

This triggered the reaction of Onochie who in a tweet described Wizkid as Dumb kid.

Some reactions from Nigerians;

Whoever stans Wizkid stans greatness. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) October 6, 2020

https://twitter.com/ebelee_/status/1313593240315191296?s=19

In everything Wizkid said , only thing they took from it is “Old man” . That is quite telling . — seekthelordfirst (@MorrisBaker_) October 6, 2020

Wizkid paused tweeting about his upcoming album, and has been tweeting about police brutality for days now. You can hate this man. I Unstan to restan 🔥 — Izy 💎 (@___israell) October 6, 2020

Protect Wizkid at all cost! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 6, 2020

I Stan Wizkid consistently, relentlessly and eternally. He's a man with finesse, panache and candour character which with exclusion of his undisputed music prowess and powers, his personality is a refinement of pure class and honor. Always speaking for the voiceless. A king❤ — Danky🛳 (@CaptDanky) October 6, 2020

Wizkid has lended his voice on more National issues than some politicians.

Our National Treasure!❤️ — Tife🌚 (@tifefabunmi) October 6, 2020

Wizkid is the real Fela, the other guy just wants a Grammy. — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) October 6, 2020