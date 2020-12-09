AGF To NASS: You Lack Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari

By Onwuka Gerald

Following the summon on President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Assembly over security issues in the country, the Attorney-general of the Federation (AGF), Malami Salami has said national assembly possess no constitutional power to do so.

Recall that last week, the house of representatives passed a resolution requesting the President’s attention following constant breach of security setup in the country especially in the North.

Uncertain President Buhari will honour the request, he is however expected to appear before the national assembly on Thursday.

AGF Malami in a statement on Wednesday, said the national Assembly has no constitutional power to come up with a situation where the president would be summoned by the national assembly on operational use of the armed forces”, he said.

According to him, president Buhari has recorded immense success in containing the incessant bombing, killings, destruction of lives and property that has since been a thing of worry to Nigerians since 2015 he assumed office.

Malami stated that the confidentiality of security strategies adopted by the President is not supposed to be unveiled to the public as it might project further adverse implications.

“Not to forget that President Muhammadu Buhari was key to the reclaiming of over 14 Local Governments previously controlled by insurgents, adding that the strategies used for such fear was not exposed to the public”.

Sympathizing with families affected as a result of insecurity in the country, the Attorney-General maintained that national security is not about publicity and the nation’s security architecture should not be exposed for public recognition.

He said Mr. President has enjoyed Constitutional privileges attached to the Office of the President, which includes confidentiality in matters that borders on security.

“It is therefore only in wish of the President to engage the National Assembly and appear before it, and not at the demand of the National Assembly.

“The control of the security sector is exclusively vested in the President by Section 218 (1) of the Constitution as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces as well as the power to determine the operational use of the Armed Forces”, AGF Malami continued.