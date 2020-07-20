AGF Writes Court, Seeks Continous Detention Of 10 Pirates Alleged To Have Hacked A Fishing Vessel

The Federal High Court, has recently received a petition from the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami asking the court not to grant bail to 10 pirates who were alleged to have hacked a fishing vessel, belonging to Haina Fishing Company un Abidjan.

Attempts to secure bail by their lawyers, Monday Mawah, Joe Nwokedi and Omoniyi Aruwayo ended in futility as a result of the petition filed by the Attorney General.

The Counsel team told the Judge presiding over the case to have it in mind that the defendants spent over a month with the Nigerian Navy, prior to their appearance in Court, adding that the pirates before now, have no criminal activities recorded in their profiles.

However, the prosecutor from the Federal Government, Laraban Magagi was far from convinced. It made him to oppose the attempt of granting bail to the defendants.

The pirates convicted were identified as, Ahmed Toyin, Adekole Philip, Matthew Masi, Bright Agbedeyi, Shobajo Saheed, David Akinseye, Shina Alolo, Jude Ebaragha, Joshua Iwiki, and Frank Abaka.

Meanwhile, persistent disagreement by both parties made the Judge presiding over the case to adjourn it for a ruling on July 28.

The prosecution Counsel disclosed to the court that the pirates, armed to the teeth with all kinds of assorted weaponry at their disposals, threatened the crew that boarded the FV Hai Lu Feng II, and took over their fishing vessel.

“They act according to them, was committed on the international water of Abidjan, and have violated Section 3 of Suppression of privacy and we demand that they get punished due to the act committed”, they stated.