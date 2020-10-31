Again, Bandits Hit #Zamfara Community, Kill 1, Abduct Over 10

Unknown bandits have kidnapped at least ten persons in Dan Kurma community of Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State. The bandits also killed one person in the operation.

BREAKINGTIMES, however, gathered that one of the kidnapped persons include the wife of the village district head, Hajiya Baraka Sani Usman.

According to an eyewitnesses, the armed bandits stormed the village in the wee hours of Thursday and started to unleash the terror attack.

He explained that the armed bandits stormed the village with numerous AK47 riffles, scaring people with their arms by shooting sporadically as the villagers scampered for safety.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident.

Shehu said that over ten people including the wife of the village district head were kidnapped in the operation.

He, however, said that armed policemen including armed military personnel have been deployed to the axis to fish out the culprits and protect the village against further occurrence of the dastard banditry attack.