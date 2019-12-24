Agitation not for Biafra but for betterment of all trapped in this Regime ~ IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said it’s agitation is not just for the liberation and well-being of Biafrans alone, but for the betterment of every living soul unfortunate enough to be trapped in what it called cesspit of corruption, backwardness, hardship and totalitarianism that Nigeria has become. IPOB also thumbed up all media houses, both print and electronic, online platforms as well as e-warriors and bloggers for their courage and often unbiased reportage in the face of alleged unrelenting dictatorial onslaught and shrinking of civic space in Nigeria. In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB, described the named media as “the true heroes in the divine effort to enthrone freedom, justice and fairness for all ethnic groups in Nigeria. “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to felicitate and commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom over their resoluteness, determination and support in the ongoing righteous agitation for the restoration of the nation of Biafra, especially in this season of goodwill.