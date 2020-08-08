Agriculture: Benue Govt Promises The Sale Of 60 Tractors To Farmers At 60 Percent Gratuity

Efforts to increase supply of food and agricultural services in the State has prompted the Benue State Government exclusively to set aside for clearing and formation, over 1,740 hectares of farmland.

This confirmation was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Mr. Terver Akase on Saturday in Markurdi.

According to him, at the end of the raining season period, the government would select nine improved areas to carry out the clearing of land.

Continuing, he said that it is not in the intention of the state government, to after the lands are cleared, sieze it from the rightful owners, adding that the progressive move is part of the governor’s promise in refurbishing and develop further agricultural practices in the state.

He said also that the state government to make better the agricultural sector in the state, is also intending to procure about 60 tractors and sell to willing farmers for 60 percent gratuity.

“Just this year, 50 tractors were procured and sold to the farmers at 60 percent premium. He further added that the yet to come 60 tractors is an accomplishment of Governor Ortom’s pledge that the revenue attained from the machinery that was first sold, would be used to to buy more machines for agricultural purposes”, Akase stated.