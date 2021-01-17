Aguleri/Umuleri Crisis: Gov Obiano Imposes 3-day Curfew

By Onwuka Gerald

Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has announced the imposition of curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns.

Obiano’s declaration came barely 24 hours after Aguleri, Umuleri and Umuoba communities in Anambra erupted in the area, leading further to the destruction of a house, and motorcycles.

BREAKING TIMES learnt the motive behind the curfew imposition was to checkmate further outbreak of communal violence in the three towns.

In a statement, Governor Obiano said the curfew will last from 7pm to 7am daily, starting from Saturday, 16th January, 2021.