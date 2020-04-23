Ahmed Musa Debunks Reports Of Himself And His Family Testing Positive To COVID-19

Super Eagles Striker, Ahmed Musa, has dismissed reports making the rounds, that himself and his family tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, @AhmedMusa, he described the reports as fake news, adding that he is self Isolating with his family “as we just got back from Saudi Arabia as the law stimulates.”

In his words:

“Pls ignore any false news about me or 𝐌𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 testing positive to Covid 19.We are self isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance. AVOID FAKE NEWS! 🙏”

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

According to updated statistics, there are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, as at 11:25pm, 22nd April, 2020, there have been 873 confirmed cases, with 28 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.